The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,581. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.99 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $367.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

