The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.99 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

