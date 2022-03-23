The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SO opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

