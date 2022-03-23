The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. Timken has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

