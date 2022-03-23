THEKEY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $435,919.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 20% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $435,919.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.