TheStreet Downgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to C+

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,201.96 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,331.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,360.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,101,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

