Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli Sells 600 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,836. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$109.47 and a 1 year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$142.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

