Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 1,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,886. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

