ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Rivals Critical Review

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.89 ThredUp Competitors $16.52 billion $908.67 million 99.19

ThredUp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ThredUp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 275 1223 3340 61 2.65

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 154.54%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.37%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -25.09% -14.95% ThredUp Competitors -7.89% -3.25% -1.53%

Summary

ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.