ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Rivals Critical Review

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ThredUp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$251.79 million
|-$63.18 million
|-5.89
|ThredUp Competitors
|$16.52 billion
|$908.67 million
|99.19
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for ThredUp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|ThredUp Competitors
|275
|1223
|3340
|61
|2.65
ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 154.54%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.37%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-25.09%
|-25.09%
|-14.95%
|ThredUp Competitors
|-7.89%
|-3.25%
|-1.53%
Summary
ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
