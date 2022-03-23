Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 109,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zuora by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 541,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zuora by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

