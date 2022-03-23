Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
