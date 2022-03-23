Titan Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $387,572.16 and approximately $8.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007819 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.