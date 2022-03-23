Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

TMDI opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.45.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Titan Medical by 179.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.