Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Down to $80.33

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.33, but opened at $77.84. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,896,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 104,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

