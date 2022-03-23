Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.