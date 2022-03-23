TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $923.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

