TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 216,201 shares of company stock valued at $552,730. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.