Traders Purchase Large Volume of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 294 call options.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

