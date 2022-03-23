TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $671.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

