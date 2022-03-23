TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.