Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

