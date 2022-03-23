Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.29

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 65165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

