Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TCN opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $6,672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

