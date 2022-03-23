TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.87. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,042,486 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
The stock has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.
About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
