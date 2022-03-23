TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.87. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,042,486 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The stock has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 109.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 433,404 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

