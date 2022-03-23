Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Celanese by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

