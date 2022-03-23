Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 280 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.61 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

