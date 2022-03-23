Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $55,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NEM stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

