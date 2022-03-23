Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $78,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.