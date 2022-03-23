Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $52,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

