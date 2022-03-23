Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 573,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.