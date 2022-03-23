Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 2,593 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 146,153 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,896 shares of company stock worth $564,088. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

