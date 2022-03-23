Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.62. Tuya shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 100 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
