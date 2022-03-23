Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.49. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 237 shares trading hands.

TYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,646,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,370,000.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

