U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

