U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,230 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

