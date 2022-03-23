U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.