U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.