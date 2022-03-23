U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 995 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.