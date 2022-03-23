U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GROW opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

