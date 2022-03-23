UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

