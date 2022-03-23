UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Porch Group worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Porch Group Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.