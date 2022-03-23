UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKEGet Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Kuke Music worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kuke Music in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KUKE opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Kuke Music Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

