UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bionano Genomics worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $695.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

