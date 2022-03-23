UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,135 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of AMERISAFE worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $954.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

