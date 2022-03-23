UBS Group Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.