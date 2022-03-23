Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.85. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 2,858 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.