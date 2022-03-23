Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($49.45) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umicore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.