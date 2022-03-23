UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst stock opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

