Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

UNP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.30. The company had a trading volume of 95,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

