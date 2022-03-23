uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.59% of uniQure worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 151.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 428,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,374.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 180.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191,095 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

