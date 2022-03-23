United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Up 6%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $79.10. 385,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,799,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USO. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

